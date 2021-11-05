Fundamental Research Cuts New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Price Target to C$0.38

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.38 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Attracts a Lithium Major / Sprott Ups Stake to 24.5%” and dated October 26, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
NAM is a FRC Top Pick.
,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
