Insider Buying: Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Buys £4,370.22 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Alex Vaughan bought 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,370.22 ($5,709.72).

COST stock opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. Costain Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.15 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.73. The stock has a market cap of £158.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.04.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

