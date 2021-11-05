Paul Bentham Purchases 813,926 Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) Stock

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) insider Paul Bentham purchased 813,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £610,444.50 ($797,549.65).
GUS opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £45.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.41. Gusbourne PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.26).
About Gusbourne
