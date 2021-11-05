Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $209.60 on Friday. Snap-on has a one year low of $158.55 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day moving average is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.