Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MOTS stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.