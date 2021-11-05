Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOTS stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Motus GI worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

