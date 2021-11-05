Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $11.60.

OTMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) by 149.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

