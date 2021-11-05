AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZN opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.