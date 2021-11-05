Crust Shadow Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $3.36 million and $12,589.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00241413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

