AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading Up 3.2%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42). Approximately 142,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 302,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.92. The company has a market capitalization of £57.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.60.

AEX Gold Company Profile (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

