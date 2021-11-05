Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Down 11.5%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT) shares fell 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 38,395,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 20,600,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £24.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

