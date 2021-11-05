Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eversource Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $83.82. 1,054,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,693. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

