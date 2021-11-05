Pivot Token (PVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $897,310.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00241413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

