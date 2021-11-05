Landshare Hits One Day Volume of $505,118.00 (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Landshare has a market cap of $4.66 million and $505,118.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00007443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00241413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,172 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,360 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

