Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 2,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.