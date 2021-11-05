Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Trading 0.5% Higher

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 2,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
About Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH)
Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.
