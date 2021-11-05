iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.47 and last traded at $57.68. 738,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,413,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17.

