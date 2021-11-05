Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Down 1.3%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

About Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

