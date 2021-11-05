Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 83,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

