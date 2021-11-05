Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

