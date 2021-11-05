Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 4,681,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,009. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -114.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

