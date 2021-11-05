BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 405,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $6,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

