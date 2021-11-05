PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $100.80 million and $3.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.55 or 0.00421699 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.00 or 0.01016719 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.