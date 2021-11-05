HaloDAO Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $43,024.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.