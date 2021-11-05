Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Summit Materials worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

