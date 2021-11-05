Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
