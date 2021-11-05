BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 2,618,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.