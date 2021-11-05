BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.57. 2,618,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
