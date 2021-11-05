Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 1,802,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,435. The stock has a market cap of $907.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tupperware Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

