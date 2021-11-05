Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 599,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

