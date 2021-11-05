WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $63.78. Approximately 245,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 361,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 394.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 777,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after acquiring an additional 620,406 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 169.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 573,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97,214 shares during the period.

