Ether Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,263.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $283,222.91 and $25,263.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.08 or 0.07292207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00086863 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

