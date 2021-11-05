SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 50,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

