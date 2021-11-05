Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Stock Price Down 1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 81,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 33,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

