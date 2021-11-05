Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $798,893.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00240922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00096643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

