Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 624,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deluxe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Deluxe worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

