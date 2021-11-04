LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.060-$-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.61 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.930-$-0.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,820. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

