Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Releases Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.65. 2,806,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,452. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.