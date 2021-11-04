Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Reaches $18,053.36

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Castle has a market cap of $18,053.36 and approximately $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.00318633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014500 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

