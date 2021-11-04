PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.78 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and $229,711.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,652,963,401 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.