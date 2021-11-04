Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KLDO. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 70,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $197.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.