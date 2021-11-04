Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.420-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edison International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.42-4.52 EPS.

EIX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.04. 3,708,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

