Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $8.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.89. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

