Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $315,764.36 and $11.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.27 or 0.00238830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

