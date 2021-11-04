Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

UBER stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,386,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

