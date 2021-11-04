Summit Insights Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.11.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.38. 3,398,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,489. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

