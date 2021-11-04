renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,540.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $730,682.77 and approximately $62,540.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00100730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.84 or 0.07252775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,416.26 or 0.99254472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022498 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENDOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.