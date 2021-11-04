Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.55. 505,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,202. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.00, a PEG ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $13,579,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

