TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,605. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.