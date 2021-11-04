TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of TCON stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,605. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

