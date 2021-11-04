Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BGFV traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,138,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $713.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.91. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

