Critical Comparison: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $94.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane 42.25% 68.36% 21.79%

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Hamilton Lane’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 17.51 $98.02 million $2.73 41.33

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

