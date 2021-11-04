City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.320 EPS.

CIO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 631,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $773.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

