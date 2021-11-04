Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.25 EPS.
Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. 1,393,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.
Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
