Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.25 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. 1,393,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,122. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

