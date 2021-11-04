Auctus Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $27,936.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.63 or 0.00392968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00241000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00095911 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,951,330 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

